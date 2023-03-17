Here's Where Philly Ranks Among The Most Irish Cities In America, According To One Study

Americans nationwide are embracing their Irish heritage in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, but some cities run a little greener than others.

How does Philadelphia stack up?

According to the LawnStarter.com blog, the City of Brotherly Love is one of the top ten most Irish cities in the United States in 2023.

More goes into the calculation than a simple demographic survey, LawnStarter explains. The blog selected America's Irish-est cities by considering "access to Irish pubs, dance schools, and social groups," among other "indicators" of Emerald Isle heritage.

By those metrics, Philadelphia weighs in as the fourth most Irish city in America, LawnStarter writes. Boston, famed for its Irish roots, beat out Philly for the number three slot, with Chicago ranked number two and New York City taking the top prize for most Irish US city in 2023, according to the blog.

In the data breakdown, Lawnstarter gave Philadelphia high marks for having an active Irish community and heritage organizations, but it scored lower on the food-and-drink and cultural enrichment categories.

Less Irish than Philadelphia are San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, and Omaha, which rounded out the top ten respectively.

Click here to read the full ranking from LawnStarter.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.