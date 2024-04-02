Mostly Cloudy 49°

Man Armed With Rifle Arrested In Delaware County: Police

Police in Marple Township said they took an armed suspect into custody on Monday afternoon, April 1. 

Yale Avenue, Marple Twp.; Marple police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Marple Twp. Police Dept. FB
Mac Bullock
Officers were called to the 400 block of Yale Avenue around 2:20 p.m. for "a domestic dispute involving a male armed with a rifle," Marple police said in a release. 

Authorities said they blocked off the area and made contact with the suspect before disarming and arresting him.

"At no time during the thirty minute incident was there any danger to the surrounding neighborhood and its residents," the department said. 

Newtown, Media, and Chester police also assisted, Marple police added. 

