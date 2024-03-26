Brooker was playing near Chester Creek off 8th Street sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 when she slipped and fell in, officials said previously.

Rescue crews were on the scene within two minutes but the rescue effort was deemed a recovery by Sunday afternoon, March 24.

Chester city officials said they spent Monday, March 25 using a towed side-scan sonar device to search the creekbed, but nothing was found. Additional scans were completed and canine scent teams were brought into the fold on Tuesday, March 26.

"Mayor (Stefan) Roots, Council, and Commissioners continue to hope that search and recovery efforts could find Li’najah and help bring closure to the family and loved ones," the city said Tuesday morning before the search ended.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family during this very difficult, tragic time."

