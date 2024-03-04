Overcast with Haze 53°

Krystina Chambers, Thurston Cooper Killings: Suspect Sought

Authorities have revealed the face of the suspected Fairmount Park killer. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
The pictured man is wanted in connection with two murders at 3800 Mount Pleasant Drive on Thursday night, Feb. 29. Authorities said he is a Black man with a "heavy/stocky" build. He was wearing a black Dallas Cowboys hat. 

Anyone who spots him should call 911. To submit a tip, call PPD at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website

Police have said 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers were both killed "execution-style." Both were found with gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Friends and loved ones memorialized Chambers on social media Friday.  

