Forty-nine-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers, both of Philadelphia, were found near 3800 Mount Pleasant Drive around 11 p.m., city police said.

Both suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to PPD.

Police do not yet have a suspected motive and the Homicide Unit is investigating, authorities said. Anyone with information can call PPD at 215-686-3334.

A $40,000 reward is being offered.

