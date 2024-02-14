I-95 Rollover Wreck In Upper Chichester Kills One: Troopers

Troopers said the unnamed 32-year-old was southbound and passing another driver near mile marker 0.8 in Upper Chichester when he crashed into a ditch around 7 a.m.

The driver was thrown some 50 feet from his Durango, which came to rest on its roof, police said.

He was taken to Crozer Hospital but died after about an hour of surgery, according to troopers. His name is being withheld pending notification of his loved ones.

The wreck closed down I-95 southbound for about 90 minutes Sunday morning while crews worked the scene, a Troop K spokesperson said. The crash remains under investigation by state police.

