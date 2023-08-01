Gunman Who Killed Woman In Car Arrested: Philadelphia Police

Thirty-two-year-old Tina Arroyo was sitting in the driver's seat of her Honda Civic when she was shot multiple times in the face and chest around 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24, Daily Voice reported.

First responders found her dead in her vehicle on the 500 block of East Loudon Street in the city's Feltonville neighborhood, police said at the time.

Now, police say a suspect is in custody.

Alexander Grady, a 26-year-old from Glenolden, was arrested Thursday, July 27 on murder charges, according to the department. Court records show he was denied bail and is due back before a judge on Aug. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

Police have not revealed a suspected motive in the killing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.