Woman Shot While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia ID'd: Police

It happened on the 500 block of East Loudon Street around 6 p.m. on July 24, the department said.

Tina Arroyo, 32, was sitting in the driver's seat of her Honda Civic when she was shot multiple times in the face and chest, authorities said. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders at 6:05 p.m., police added.

The suspect or suspects were said to be driving a white SUV with tinted windows, investigators said. No weapons were recovered and no motive was apparent to detectives.

The PPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

