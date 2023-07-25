Partly Cloudy 78°

Woman Shot While Sitting In Car In Philadelphia ID'd: Police

A Philadelphia woman is dead after being shot in her car on a Feltonville street Monday evening, police told Daily Voice. 

Tina Arroyo was shot and killed on the 500 block of East Loudon Street, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.
Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Email me

It happened on the 500 block of East Loudon Street around 6 p.m. on July 24, the department said. 

Tina Arroyo, 32, was sitting in the driver's seat of her Honda Civic when she was shot multiple times in the face and chest, authorities said. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders at 6:05 p.m., police added. 

The suspect or suspects were said to be driving a white SUV with tinted windows, investigators said. No weapons were recovered and no motive was apparent to detectives. 

The PPD Homicide Unit is investigating. 

