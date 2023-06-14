Drexel Hill Girl, 6, Steals Hearts On 'America's Got Talent'

Zoe Erianna of Drexel Hill performed a cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" on the show's June 6 episode to an audience of 6.14 million television viewers.

The Delco native unanimously passed her audition, wowing all four judges and stealing audience members' hearts. She also shared a moment with Emmy-nominated actress Sofia Vergara, who she called her "favorite judge."

With the audition behind her, Zoe is one step closer to the season 18 live final and its grand prize, $1 million.

If she wins?

"I would buy a big golden convertible and a big, pink Barbie Dream Camper," she told judge Simon Cowell matter-of-factly.

Zoe began singing at age 2 and started making online music videos for her church during the pandemic in 2020, according to her website. Since then, she's copyrighted 11 original songs that her parents say she wrote and composed herself.

"America's Got Talent" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.

