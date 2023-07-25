Delco Teacher Had 'Inappropriate Relationship With Students' Authorities Say

Daniel C. Waters, was the lead baseball coach and a special education teacher in the Chester Upland School District.

The Glen Mills resident was slapped with 24 charges on Tuesday, July 25, 2023— 18 of which are felonies, according to the Pennsylvania State Police and confirmed by court documents.

The charges include institutional sexual assault of a child, sexual assault by a sports official, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, furnishing alcohol to minors, open lewdness, and related offenses as detailed in his court docket.

The state police stated in their release that Waters was high school teacher and baseball coach in the Chester City area.

The Chester Upland School District issued a statement on Tuesday evening reading in part:

"We share in the shock and disappointment that you may be experiencing. This incident is both alarming and deeply concerning." Adding, "we have been fully cooperating with local and state law enforcement agencies in their investigation."

"This investigation involves juvenile students and baseball players," the state police said.

Waters remains in the Delaware County Prison after failing to post 10% in cash for his $250,000 bail, as set by Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Gallard, according to his docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Goldberg at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, the docket details.

Additional details about the case have not been shared.

As the investigation remains active, the state police are asking any victims of Coach Waters or witnesses to contact the PSP Media Station at 484-840-1000.

