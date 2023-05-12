Delco Skydiver's NJ Death Probed By FAA: Report

Timothy Joseph Slachta, 48, of Garnet Valley, died Wednesday, May 10 while jumping over Monroe Township, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and 6abc.

Skydive Cross Keys told the outlets that Slachta had completed more than 700 jumps, and that at the time of jump on Wednesday, his parachute was deployed at normal altitude and fully inflated when he jumped out of the plane.

However, witnesses said that Slactha's parachute turned, and the U.S. Parachute Association said told the Inquirer that corrective action did not appear to be taken.

