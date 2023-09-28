Cop Injured In Philadelphia Crash; Driver In Custody

It happened on the 5000 block of Kershaw Street in West Philly, around 2 a.m., the department told Daily Voice.

The officer was taken to Roxborough Hospital where he is "expected to be treated and released," while the other driver was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, they said.

The driver is being "held as a prisoner" but police did not detail the charges.

The crash remains under investigation, they added.

This is the second crash that left a Philadelphia police officer injured in the same number of days. The previous day, two officers were hurt when they collided with a vehicle. Click here to read about that situation.

