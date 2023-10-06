Car Crashes Into Catholic School In Philadelphia

Authorities said the driver was heading east on Torresdale Avenue near the corner with Kensington Avenue when they lost control and the car began to spin.

They hit the curb line, knocked over a traffic sign, and struck two trees before hitting the entrance way to Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School, police said.

Video from the scene uploaded to the Citizen app showed the car badly damaged in front of the school.

The driver was rushed to Temple Hospital, officials added.

No other injuries were reported.

