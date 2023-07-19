5 Shot At Vigil In Philadelphia: Police

It happened around 8:40 p.m. near the corner of D Street and Wyoming Avenue, said PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in a press conference late on Tuesday, July 18.

The victims were memorializing a July 5 shooting when multiple suspects opened fire from a white Jeep, Outlaw said. The suspect vehicle was discovered a short distance away with three guns inside but no arrests were made, she added.

The victims, who range in age from 18 to 55, are two women and three men, according to the department. One person was shot in the face but all five are in stable condition, Outlaw told reporters.

The Commissioner said police are investigating "the connection between these two shootings."

