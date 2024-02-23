$300K Lottery Ticket Sold At Delco 7-Eleven

The lucky player matched all five balls pulled in the Thursday, Feb. 22 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win $300,000, Lottery officials said in a release.

The 7-Eleven at 143 West Eagle Road will receive a $500 bonus check for its part.

Winners are not known until they step forward to claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and winning players should contact their nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 9,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Thursday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket.

