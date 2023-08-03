Mostly Cloudy 83°

Woman Stabbed In Chest At Amtrak Station In Harrisburg

A woman was in critical condition following a stabbing near a Pennsylvania Amtrak station, authorities say. 

Jemale Brown and the Amtrak Station in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police; Google Maps (Street View).
Jillian Pikora
Jemale Brown, 41, was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. 

The stabbing happened at the Harrisburg station around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, the police detailed. 

After being called to the stabbing officers found the woman with a stab wound to the chest. She was taken to an area hospital "for emergency treatment and was originally listed in critical condition," the police said. 

Her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

An investigation led the police to Brown.

He has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or by submitting a tip here

