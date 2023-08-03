Woman Stabbed In Chest At Amtrak Station In Harrisburg

Jemale Brown, 41, was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The stabbing happened at the Harrisburg station around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, the police detailed.

After being called to the stabbing officers found the woman with a stab wound to the chest. She was taken to an area hospital "for emergency treatment and was originally listed in critical condition," the police said.

Her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

An investigation led the police to Brown.

He has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or by submitting a tip here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.