The report of "shots fired" inside Antonio Grocery on the 2200 block of North Sixth Street at Woodbine Street came into Dauphin County Dispatch at 2:20 p.m. on May 3.

A deputy coroner was called to the scene and police had taped off the area as of 3:40 p.m., officials said.

There was no word of any suspect, weapons found, or arrests as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing situation so check back here for updates.

