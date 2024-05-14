Tyemeshia Miller, 19, of Harrisburg was found shot in the back in the area of North 4th and Woodbine streets around 5:45 p.m. on May 13, according to the Bureau's release and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Arriving officers found Miller suffering from the gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries, the police said.

The manner of death was homicide, the coroner announced following an autopsy.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office then made the following statement:

"The victim was also expecting a baby boy. Baby boy Miller’s cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia due to maternal death. His manner of death was also determined to be a homicide."

An investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this fatal incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

