Willie Elbert Ford, 38 of Steelton, died at a local hospital after being found by officers suffering multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, officials detailed on Feb. 26.

Ford's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the body and the manner was homicide, according to the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

The police were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Vernon Street, near Vernon Street Park, as Daily Voice initially reported.

Approximately 24 hours later, on Friday, Feb. 23, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested Tyron Stewart in the 1900 block of Market Street in connection with this fatal shooting.

"Stewart has been charged with murder and multiple firearms offenses," the police stated in their release. He was denied bail per state law on a murder charge and has been held in the Dauphin County prison, his latest court docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Mikaela M. Sloan at 9:45 a.m. on March 11, as detailed in his docket for this case.

Stewart has a lengthy criminal record for receiving stolen property, escape, burglary, theft, giving a false identity to police, resisting arrest, conspiracy, and drug-related offenses all between 1995 and 2017, records show. He also has three active drug-related cases from Sept. 2023 in Dauphin County.

Ford was recently released from prison for drug-related offenses and fleeing from the police, his court records show. He had a history of drug-related crimes dating back to 2006. He was serving probation at the time of his death.

It is unclear how the two men knew each other and if they ever served time together.

Additional details about Ford's life weren't immediately available. His family is welcome to contact Daily Voice with more information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

The investigation into this fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

