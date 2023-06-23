Two Crashes Involving Tractor-Trailer Close I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT (Developing)

At least seven vehicles are involved in three separate crashes on I-81.

The first crash happened on I-81 North between Exit 72B: Linglestown and 1 mile north of Exit 77: PA 39 - Manada Hill/Hershey, according to PennDOT.

All northbound lanes were closed between Exit 72 to Paxtonia/Linglestown and Exit 77 to Manada Hill/Hershey, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler.

In that crash, a Fed Ex tandem truck overturned down an embankment around 8:45 a.m., according to Schreffler. The left lane has reopened but there may be intermittent closures.

The second crash happened about 10 minutes after the first on I-81 south near Exit: PA 39 - Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown.

Several tractor-trailers crashed, another overturned, and a passenger car was hit with the debris.

It "looks like the car managed to get out of the way before the second TT hit the first one, but was hit by debris," Schreffler said. "Injuries have been reported but we don’t know how many or the extent or if anyone was transported."

Clean-up crews are there to help clear the debris and fuel on the roadway, which could take a few hours.

The third crash happened just before 11 a.m. on I-81 south in Lebanon County at mile marker 82.3, according to Schreffler. "We don’t have details yet, but there is a TT in the median, a TT facing the wrong direction, and a vehicle on the left shoulder," Schreffler said.

