Steelton Man ID'd As Reverend's Grandson Shot Dead In Harrisburg

The family of 20-year-old Cleo Richard Stubbs of Steelton has identified him as the man fatally shot in the 200 block of South 19th Street near Holly Street in Harrisburg.

City police heard the shoots and arrived at the scene to find Stubbs shot in the abdomen or chest area around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, police Lt. Kyle Gautsch explained.

He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he died, the police detailed.

"I love you grandson, you will always be in my Heart and Soul, you already in a better place, go through the gate. Family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers 🙏 ❤️," Rev. Joann D. Ramsey-Powell wrote in a Facebook post the day after the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made as of June 26, 2023.

Investigators believe Stubbs was the intended target, according to Gautsch.

"A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to this incident," police said in a release on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.