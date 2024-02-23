Mostly Cloudy 46°

Shot Car Crashes Into Tree In Harrisburg, Officials Say (Video)

A car that was shot at crashed into a tree in front of Bellevue Towers, Harrisburg officials announced on Friday evening. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The police were called to a report of shots fire and a crash in the 2400 block of Market Street around non but available to find only a crashed white SUV, everyone else involved had fled the scene, officials explained. 

It appears the SUV was shot at multiple times, with one bullet striking the vehicle, which caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic and strike a tree, according to the police. 

Witnesses said two or three other vehicles had been involved in the crash, but left before the police arrived. 

You can watch the scene from the Towers in the video posted on Facebook below. 

No injuries were reported in the crash or shooting, but no arrests have been made either, officials explained. This incident is an active investigation. 

Anyone with information should contact the Harrisburg City Bureau of Police. 

