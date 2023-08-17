Security Guard Shot At Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Steven Woodson was in "a physical altercation with another patron of HMAC" on July 14, city police stated in the release. "After Woodson and the patron were separated, Woodson pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the patron."

The patron, was a security guard at HMAC, according to the criminal complain obtained by Daily Voice.

The guard was struck from behind in his left side and suffered a minor injury, the police explained in the complaint.

Woodson fled before the police arrived but was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Harrisburg police said.

The bullet was found in the drywall in front of the guard, according to the complaint.

A warrant was issued for Woodson's arrests on July 21 on the following He has been charges court documents detail:

Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injuries to designated individuals.

Felony Discharge Of A Firearm Into an Occupied Structure

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument Of Crime with Intent.

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried without a License.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Jail after failing to post $50,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 30, as detailed in his latest court docket.

Woodson pleaded guilty to a summary offense of Criminal Mischief - Damage Property in 2013 and was sentenced to time served, a previous docket shows.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau, at 717-558-6900.

