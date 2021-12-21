Former High School Swim Coach Arrested On Child Porn Charges In Central PA, Again: Police

A former swim and diving coach has been arrested on child pornography charges after he served time for child pornography and corrupting minors in a neighboring county, according to police and court documents.

Patrick Eugene Fatta, 49, most recently of Harrisburg, previously worked as the swimming assistant coach and served as the diving coach for Hempfield High School and Manheim Township School District for several years through fall 2014, according to Manheim School District officials at the time.

In 2015 he pleaded guilty in two separate cases for the following charges, according to court documents:

F3 Child Pornography (2 Counts)

F2 Child Pornography

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

M1 Corruption Of Minors



Swatara Township police received a tip from a neighboring jurisdiction that he again might be in possession of child pornography case as of Oct. 21, 2021, according to a release by police.

The police found child pornography at his residence during a warranted search of his home on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg on Dec. 6, according to the release.

Fatta was charged with two felony counts for child pornography, according to his most recent court document.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to his court docket and police.

His formal arraignment has been schedule with Judge William T. Tully in the common court of pleas on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

Police are continuing to investigate Fatta. Anyone with pertinent information regarding him is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, or submit a tip through SwataraPolice.org. You may also email Detective Sgt. Ashley Baluh who is handling this investigation at ABaluh@SwataraPolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.