Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
Schools

Entire School District Along I-81 Went Into Lockdown During Pennsylvania State Police Manhunt

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Central Dauphin High School
Central Dauphin High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

An entire school district was briefly shuttered as Pennsylvania state police had a manhunt along Interstate 81 on Tuesday, August 30, authorities say.

The situation started as a "police incident" near mile marker 74.5 on I-81 in the morning during school hours, according to state trooper Megan Frazer.

"The Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown," but there was "no direct threat to the school," Frazer says.

Two men have since been taken into custody, according to Frazer.

Although additional information about the incident was not available at the time of publishing there is "no threat to the public" and "the lockdown has been lifted," Frazer says.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.