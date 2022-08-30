Entire School District Along I-81 Went Into Lockdown During Pennsylvania State Police Manhunt

An entire school district was briefly shuttered as Pennsylvania state police had a manhunt along Interstate 81 on Tuesday, August 30, authorities say.

The situation started as a "police incident" near mile marker 74.5 on I-81 in the morning during school hours, according to state trooper Megan Frazer.

"The Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown," but there was "no direct threat to the school," Frazer says.

Two men have since been taken into custody, according to Frazer.

Although additional information about the incident was not available at the time of publishing there is "no threat to the public" and "the lockdown has been lifted," Frazer says.

