Bomb Said To Explode In Two Hours Leads Police To Evacuate Harrisburg School: Authorities

Students and staff were rushed to another nearby school after a bomb threat was called into Capital Academy on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, around 7 a.m., authorities say.

Everyone at the school in the 1400 block of Cameron Street was rushed to the nearby Downey School after a bomb was reportedly set to go off by 9 a.m., City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel said in a release around 11:30 a.m.

School officials called 911 about the threat at around 7:28 a.m., according to the release.

"Police got to the scene around 7:30 a.m., and a K9 team swept the property alongside the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department," Maisel states in the release.

Officials confirm that there was no danger and no bomb was found, so they gave the "all-clear" was given at around 10:35 a.m.

Police are now in the process of helping students and staff return to the school.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.