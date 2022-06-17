Ex-Political Candidate Kills Husband, Ex-Chief Deputy Sheriff At Their PA Home: Reports

A former political candidate is accused of burning her husband’s body after she killed him, according to multiple media outlets and police.

Susquehanna Township police were called to 306 Stuart Place in Harrisburg for a death investigation at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday, June 16, according to a release by the department.

Carmen Henderson, 84—a former chief deputy sheriff of Dauphin County in 1995, according to PennLive— was declared deceased at the scene, police state in their release.

“A further investigation revealed that foul play was apparent,” and an investigation was conducted by department detectives with assistance from the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, the Dauphin County District Attorneys' office, the Dauphin County Forensic Team, and the Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, police say.

***WARNING: the following details may be disturbing to some readers***

Evelyn— known as the former political candidate “Evey Zigerelli”, according to PennLive—Henderson, 66, had called 911 claiming that her husband had died after setting himself on fire, but his naked scorched body had “fly larva in his mouth and nostrils,” abc27 reports citing the criminal complaint filed by the police.

When police questioned her, she changed her story several times claiming it was suicide or that a cigar started it, the outlet reports.

A desire for a $10,000 life insurance payment, is a potential motivation for the killing, according to the outlet citing police.

During the investigation, “Henderson admitted she spent all the money made from their business, Henderson Limousine Service, on vacation homes, day spas and other activities,” driving the company out of business, WGAL News 8 says in its report citing police.

Henderson was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and was charged with three felonies for Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Arson- Bodily Injury, and Arson-Danger of Death or Bodily Injury, according to court records.

She has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Marian Urrutia at 10:30 a.m. on June 23, according to her court docket.

