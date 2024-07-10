Mostly Cloudy 84°

I-81 Crash, Water Bottles Spill From Tractor-Trailer: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer rolled-over and spilled water bottles on Interstate 81 on Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

The scene of the rollover tractor-trailer crash on the Interstate 81 ramp to Interstate 83.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The incident happened on the I-81 South ramp to Exit 70: I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg at 7:27 a.m. on July 10, according to PennDOT. 

"The trailer was breeched and water bottles are scattered," Schreffler said, adding that "the driver sustained minor injuries."

The ramp remained closed as of 8:45 a.m. The estimated time of reopening was unavailable, as "crews need to gather up all the water bottles, and the [tractor trailer] company needs to bring another [tractor trailer] to gather up the remaining bottles, plus heavy tow will be needed to upright and haul away the damaged trailer," Schreffler stated. 

Check back here for updates. 

