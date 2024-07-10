I-81 Crash, Water Bottles Spill From Tractor-Trailer: PennDOT

The incident happened on the I-81 South ramp to Exit 70: I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg at 7:27 a.m. on July 10, according to PennDOT.

"The trailer was breeched and water bottles are scattered," Schreffler said, adding that "the driver sustained minor injuries."

The ramp remained closed as of 8:45 a.m. The estimated time of reopening was unavailable, as "crews need to gather up all the water bottles, and the [tractor trailer] company needs to bring another [tractor trailer] to gather up the remaining bottles, plus heavy tow will be needed to upright and haul away the damaged trailer," Schreffler stated.

Check back here for updates.

