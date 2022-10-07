Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Woman Convicted Of Brother's Christmas Eve Murder In Harrisburg

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nafiisah McNeill
Nafiisah McNeill Photo Credit: Dauphin County DA

A Dauphin County jury has convicted a 28-year-old woman of third-degree murder in her brother's Christmas Eve murder in 2020.

Nafiisah McNeill initially tried to claim she stabbed Leon White-Jones dead in self-defense, in front of her sister's home on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg in 2020, Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

The jury rejected McNeill's claim, though. After the stabbing, McNeill fled and tried ti dispose of the knife, then went into her sister's home while the police were at the scene, the DA's office said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sarah M. Phillips and Deputy District Attorney Paige A. Perrucci prosecuted the case. 

The prosecutors credited the outstanding investigation of Harrisburg Bureau of Police Detective Nina Maus. Judge Scott Arthur Evans scheduled sentencing for Sept. 9, 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.