Woman Convicted Of Brother's Christmas Eve Murder In Harrisburg

A Dauphin County jury has convicted a 28-year-old woman of third-degree murder in her brother's Christmas Eve murder in 2020.

Nafiisah McNeill initially tried to claim she stabbed Leon White-Jones dead in self-defense, in front of her sister's home on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg in 2020, Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

The jury rejected McNeill's claim, though. After the stabbing, McNeill fled and tried ti dispose of the knife, then went into her sister's home while the police were at the scene, the DA's office said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sarah M. Phillips and Deputy District Attorney Paige A. Perrucci prosecuted the case.

The prosecutors credited the outstanding investigation of Harrisburg Bureau of Police Detective Nina Maus. Judge Scott Arthur Evans scheduled sentencing for Sept. 9, 2022.

