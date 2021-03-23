Susquehanna PD: Maryland Fugitive Threatens To Kill, Spits In Face Of Hotel Guest

A 22-year-old man wanted out of Maryland for violating probation was arrested in Dauphin County after threatening to kill a hotel guest and then spitting in their face, authorities said.

Bryant Dwayne Johnson -- who initially gave police a fake name -- was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and false ID to law enforcement authorities, Susquehanna Township police said.

Officers were called to a hotel on the 2200 block of John Road for a disturbance around 5:50 p.m. o March 17, where several hotel guests were engaged in an argument, authorities said.

The victim told Johnson he was going to "call the cops" due to how Johnson was apparently treating his female companion, police said.

Johnson responded by spitting in the victim's face and saying he was going to "come back and kill you," Susquehanna police said.

As officers continued their investigation, they found that Johnson had initially been giving them a false name and that he was wanted out of Maryland for a probation violation warrant, authorities said.

He was subsequently arrested, police said.

