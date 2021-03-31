Philly Man Making Video On Gun Violence Shot To Dead While Filming

A Philadelphia man was fatally shot while making a video on gun violence in the city on Monday night.

Anthony Merriett, 55, was shot while he was getting equipment from his van in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood according to police.

“They were shooting a video regarding stopping gun violence when he himself became a victim of gun violence that cost him his life,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

“We know at least four shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon,” Small said.

Merriett was shot "multiple times throughout his body," and was transported to a hospital where he died, according to police.

He had been working on recording interviews with gun violence victims' surviving family members. His film was supposedly going to stream on Netflix, according to sources familiar with the production company.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.