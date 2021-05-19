Man Shot In Harrisburg In Broad Daylight

A man was shot Tuesday morning in Harrisburg according to area police.
Harrisburg Police responded to the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street for a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11:15 a.m.
Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was treated at the scene then transported to a local hospital for additional care.
This shooting is under investigation.
The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-558-6900.
