LAWSUIT: Wife Of Dauphin County Inmate Who Died Of Suicide Suing Prison

The wife of a former inmate of the Dauphin County Prison who alleged that her husband had hired a hit man to kill her is suing the prison for her husband's suicide while in their custody.

Linda Macauley on Monday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Middle District Court in Harrisburg against the prisons, seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

Macauley claims her husband was supposed to be monitored every 15 minutes following threats of self-harm.

On March 21, 2019, he had been left unattended for 29 minutes before he was declared deceased by the Dauphin County Coroner at 4:03 a.m.

According to PennLive, she claims the unmonitored time allowed him the opportunity to use a sheet to hang himself.

In 2019, Dauphin County Prison inmate, James Macaulay, 45, of Lancaster was found dead in his cell after less than 12 days in prison. He was imprisoned. in lieu of $2 million in bail.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, the wife originally accused him of hiring an acquaintance to help him find a contract killer on March 5, 2019.

Supposedly, the acquaintance gave Macaulay the number of a hit man and hired him for the sum of $5,000. The hit man was given a photo of the wife and knowledge of her whereabouts on various day, says the DA.

A trail date has not been set.

