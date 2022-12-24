Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison

An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said.

Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.

Carter was booked into the prison on Dec. 20 on a contempt charge, with bail set at $10,000. He had a preexisting medical condition which required medication. He did not have a cellmate.

A review of video evidence indicated a nurse went into Carter’s cell on Friday night, at 9:31 p.m., and made contact with him. He took his medication. Staff also made 15-minute rounds on Carter’s cellblock.

A temperature check in Carter’s cell immediately after the medical emergency showed the temperature at 73.5 degrees.

Additional information will be released when it is appropriate, considering the investigation and Carter's HIPAA rights.

An interview process is ongoing for an Internal Affairs Investigator at the prison. The Dauphin County Coroner and District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Unit are reviewing the circumstances around the death. Officials notified Carter’s family.

