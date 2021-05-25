House Party Shooting In Harrisburg Under Investigation

An altercation between two men ended in gunfire on Friday, according to Harrisburg police.

Police respond to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block of North 2nd Street at 11 p.m.

Upon arrival police found the shooting was a house party and two men were in a fight.

One man opened fire, shortly after police arrived-- resulting in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the man he was fighting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

