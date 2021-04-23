Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hershey Driver Who Struck, Dragged, Killed Pedestrian Faces $700 Fine, License Suspension

Jillian Pikora
Crosswalk at the intersection of West Chocolate Avenue and Ridge Road, Hershey, Pa.
Crosswalk at the intersection of West Chocolate Avenue and Ridge Road, Hershey, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A female driver who struck, dragged and killed a pedestrian in a Hershey crosswalk is facing a careless driving charge with a possible sentence of fines and a license suspension.

The crash happened when --Karl Piasecki, 65 of Hershey -- was crossing West Chocolate Avenue and when he struck and dragged a short distance by an GMC Yukon SUV making a left turn from Ridge Road around 7:30 a.m. March 3, say police.

Michelle H. Walls, 56 of also of Hershey, was driving. She was charged with a summary offense of careless driving on Monday.

The citation requires her to pay $629 in fines and Walls could also have her license suspended for six months to a year, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office reviewed the case and Walls will not be facing any other charges from the crash.

Piasecki was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed helping his friends at the Hershey Plaza, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his father, Edwin J. Piasecki and his brothers: Thomas Piasecki, and his wife Kathleen; and Eddie Piasecki and his wife Intan.

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

