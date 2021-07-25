'Gut Wrenching': Jury Finds PA Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Relative

A Dauphin County jury found a 34-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage family member in 2019, following a two-day trial.

Michael Strunk, 34, was convicted of sexual assault (2 counts), indecent assault (3 counts), aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, who prosecuted the case, credited the “incredible strength of the victim. It was gut-wrenching to hear her talk about her victimization.

"She was an extremely credible witness and the length of the jury deliberations clearly shows how credible her testimony was in this emotional case.

Strunk in October 2019 denied having any sexual contact with the victim but, a month after his arrest, told a detective he "accidentally" assaulted the victim on the first occasion, thinking she was someone else sleeping on a couch in his home, authorities said.

He then told police that the other two incidents were at the victim's instigation.

“The police video interviews, which the jury had an opportunity to view, were instrumental in the conviction," Gettle said.

"The jury had an opportunity to watch the defendant tell lie after lie.”

"I hope that the verdict will help her in her healing process.” Gettle also credited the work of Detective Nina Maus of Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

“The defendant's unbelievable statements to the police only bolstered the victim’s testimony."

Senior Judge Robert J. Eby scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, 2021, after an evaluation for Megan’s Law classification by the Sexual Offender’s Assessment Board. Strunk remains incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $120,000 bail in the case.

