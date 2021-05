A fire burned through a row-home in Harrisburg on Friday morning, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The fire started in a vacant home located near the intersection of South 17th and Vernon Streets around 6:50 a.m. according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

Additional crews were dispatched to the scene just prior to 7:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.