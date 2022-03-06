Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
'Armed & Dangerous' Gunman Wanted For Attempted Murder After PA Cafe Shooting: Police

Cecilia Levine
William Lynch and other suspects.
William Lynch and other suspects. Photo Credit: Swatara Township PD

Authorities in Central Pennsylvania are searching for the gunman who shot a victim inside of a cafe on Sunday, March 6.

William Darrell Lynch fled from Swatara's Roadhouse Café at 1031 Eisenhower Boulevard in a white sedan with other people after firing his gun at a victim inside the business around 1:30 a.m., Swatara police said. 

The victim was hospitalized for treatment, and several other shots were fired in the parking lot, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Lynch is considered armed and dangerous and wanted on a charge of attempted murder, and more.

The Swatara Police are requesting the public's help in locating William Lynch and other persons who were involved in the incident, and who were captured in the surveillance photos. 

Anyone with information as to Lynch's current location or the identities of the other involved persons are asked to contact 911. Anonymous information can be provided through the Crimewatch website or by contacting Swatara Det. Sgt. Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or ilevine@swatarapolice.org.

