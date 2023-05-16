PA Vet Aide Took Dead Dog's Drugs, Stole 1K+ In Gift Cards, AG Alleges

Heidi Schumacher of Springdale was working at River Valley Veterinary Hospital when she was caught on camera "taking medications— often after hours when employees should not have been at the facility," Attorney General Michelle Henry stated in the release on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

An investigation by the AG's office found that she "printed forged prescription bottle labels and entered the locked pharmacy after hours when the clinic was closed to steal the drugs. Schumacher is accused of taking multiple controlled substances, including Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Phenobarbital, Torbugesic, and Tramadol."

In her role at the hospital she was allowed "to present prescriptions for her dogs to be signed by a veterinarian. In at least one instance, Schumacher presented a prescription for Hydrocodone— after her dog had died," as stated in the release.

She surrendered Wednesday at a magisterial district court and was arraigned on: seven felony counts of prohibited acts related to illegally acquiring and delivering the controlled substances; one felony count of forgery; one misdemeanor count of identity theft; and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Schumacher has also "admitted to taking about $1,100 in petty cash, as well as gift cards from the facility and other employees," the AG's office explained.

“This employee was trusted with access to controlled substances and a petty cash account, and she broke that trust time and time again by stealing for a substantial period of time,” Attorney General Henry said. “The defendant chose to use her position to steal drugs for her own personal needs, so she will now face the consequences of her actions.”

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Katie Wymard.

