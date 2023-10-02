Oklahoma Child Sex Offender Escapes Pennsylvania Prison: State Police

Dave Luther Kendrick, 35, original of Stillwater, Oklahoma escaped the Keystone Correctional Facility located at 7201 Allentown Boulevard, West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, by going to a doctor's appointment, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police on Oct. 2.

He had taken a photo for the Megan's Law Registry on July 25, and 26, and listed the facility as his home address. On Aug. 10, he was allowed to leave to go to UPMC Osteopath Hospital and he never returned, according to the PSP release.

State Police were informed on Sept. 15, and the sex offender registry was updated on the 25 to list him as an absconder.

This is the second time this year Kendrick has absconded, he previously escaped his parole in Philadelphia on May 3, records show.

He was on parole for his 2021 conviction for fleeing and eluding police and driving under the influence of a schedule 1 drug in Cumberland County, according to his court records in Pennsylvania.

He previously was convicted for punching his ex-girlfriend in the eye leaving her with bruises on her arm, redness on her upper chest, and bruising on her left eyelid on March 10, 2018, as detailed in an affidavit by Payne County Sheriff’s Deputy Lewis Kellison obtained by 1600Kush. He was ordered to pay ordered to pay $1,546 restitution, according to the outlet.

Prior to that, he had been convicted of sex offender registration act violations three times; in 2018,'17, and '14, the outlet reported.

He is a registered sex offender following his trial on charges of lewd molestation and second-degree rape of a 14-year-old in Noble County, OK, as the Stillwater Press reported in March 2012.

As part of a negotiated plea deal, it appears the rape charge was dropped and he was sentenced to nine months confinement followed by nine years and three months of probation, according to OK records.

He is described as a white man with black hair (last known to be shaved, as pictured), blue eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighing 210 pounds, according to the PA State Police.

He also has the following tattoos:

Left arm: "HAROLD", "KENDRICK", 2 skulls, stars, a rose.

Right arm: a cross.

Chest: a crown.

Neck: "JONATHAN".

Anyone who sees Kendrick should contact the police.

