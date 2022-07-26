Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of California Hotel Killer Of Pennsylvania Mom, Police Allege

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Diasia Sease, 22, of Harrisburg, at a California Hotel, authorities say.

Modesto police department's Violent Crimes Unit pinpointed Maurice Franklin Jr., of Stockton, as its prime suspect, and with the help of Stockton police they arrested him during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 23, according to a release by the department.

Investigators also served a search warrant at his Stockton residence and "located two firearms along with additional evidence related to the crime," police say.

Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police.

Modesto police were first called to investigate the death when Best Western Hotel staff found her body in her hotel room located at 2001 West Orange burg Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to releases from the department.

Her cause of death has not been officially released.

Her last Facebook post was of her hopes for her future, "Ima be the Rich mommy with 1 child 🤍," the post was made at 5:04 a.m. on July 17, just three days before she was killed.

Her second to last post was of her friend Jonas Strunk who was shot dead in Harrisburg the previous week in the same area was his dad was killed 15 years before.

Her friends are sharing about their sudden loss on social media too, saying she was "peace loving," "kind," and had a "young beautiful bubbly soul."

She was most recently working as a digital creator and is survived by her daughter, her family, and friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

