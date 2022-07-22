Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police.

Modesto police were first called to investigate the death when Best Western Hotel staff found her body in her hotel room located at 2001 West Orange burg Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to releases from the department.

Her cause of death has not been officially released.

Her last Facebook post was of her hopes for her future, "Ima be the Rich mommy with 1 child 🤍," the post was made at 5:04 a.m. on July 17, just three days before she was killed.

Her second to last post was of her friend Jonas Strunk who was shot dead in Harrisburg the previous week in the same area was his dad was killed 15 years before.

Her friends are sharing about their sudden loss on social media too, saying she was "peace loving," "kind," and had a "young beautiful bubbly soul."

She was most recently working as a digital creator and is survived by her daughter, her family, and friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

Detectives are still seeking information to help identify a suspect in this investigation and are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Booza at 209-484-6113 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

