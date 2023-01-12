Teen Dies In Airborne Crash Into Utility Pole, Tree, Pennsylvania State Police Say

Contact Us
Jillian Pikora
The interesection of State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williamstown in the Williams Township area.
The interesection of State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williamstown in the Williams Township area. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 17-year-old was killed in a three-vehicle airborne crash in Williamstown on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Pennsylvania state police in Lykens announced that evening. 

Kenneth Long, 74, of Williamstown, was taking a left turn in his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado onto Railroad Street when the unnamed Tower City teen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt entered the intersection and struck Long in the "11 o'clock position," in the southbound lane of State Route 209 just after 7:30 a.m., according to the release. 

The Colbalt was "projected through a utility pole and into a tree" before falling back to the ground and sliding down a steep embankment, the police say.

Long's truck continued on Rt 209 and struck Tifni Crosby, 51, also of Williamstown, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, but neither Crosby or Long was harmed in the crash, according to the police. 

The teen was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the PA State Police-Lykens at 717-362-8700.

