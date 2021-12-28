Support Surges For Harrisburg Dad, 20, Killed In Shooting Day After Christmas

Support is surging for the loved ones of a 20-year-old Harrisburg man killed in a shooting the day after Christmas.

Officers found Daiquan Phillips with multiple gunshot wounds on the 500 block of Emerald Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, his family has set a GoFundMe goal of $6,000 to raise funeral funds.

Over $2,000 had been donated as of Tuesday afternoon.

He leaves behind a one-year-old son and worked as a barber in the area, according to the fundraiser and PennLive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeWatch website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for the information provided.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.