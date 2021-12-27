1 Killed In Christmas Weekend Shooting, Harrisburg Police Say

One person was killed in a shooting over Christmas weekend in Harrisburg, authorities said.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Brensinger Alley and Clover Alley on a report of shots fired, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Emerald Street and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Details surrounding the incident were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeWatch website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for the information provided.

