Sudden Death Of PA Dad Brendan Fogarty Prompts Wave Of Support

The tragic and unexpected death of beloved PA father of three Brendan M. Fogarty, Jr. at age 41 has prompted a massive wave of community support.

Brendan, of Newville, died at UPMC Carlisle on Wednesday, Nov. 30, his obituary says.

Born in Englewood, NJ, Brendan went to Longwood High School in Middle Island, NY and graduated in 1999 before finishing the Electrical Contracting BOCES program.

He co-owned F & P Electrical Inc. and had been a servicing contractor for local quarries owned by NESL.

Brendan is survived by his loving wife, Christina M (Oswald) Fogarty, three sons, SRA Michael A. J. Fogarty, USAF, Tyler S. Fogarty and Evan W. Fogarty; two sisters-in-law, Helene Coenen and Andrea Glynn; one brother-in-law, George Oswald, III; father-in-law and mother-in-law George Oswald, Jr. and Denise Oswald; grandmother-in-law, Joan Oswald; one aunt Diane (husband James) Falabella, and many more.

Meanwhile, a staggering $21,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the family.

“Brendan Fogarty tragically and unexpectedly passed away on November 30th,” reads the campaign. “His wife, sons, family and friends are truly heart broken we are beyond words.”

Brendan’s funeral was held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home in Carlisle.

“Brendan had a contagious smile and he shared his kind and generous spirit with everyone he met,” the fundraiser says. “He hugged so hard, enjoyed many passions and always knew how to make you laugh. His family meant the world to him and he meant the world to us!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support the Fogarty Family’ on GoFundMe.

