Mom Of 2 Kills BF In 'Deliberate Act,' Pennsylvania State Police Say

A bodybuilder has died and his girlfriend who was driving the car is believed to have intentionally caused the crash that killed him, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Lisa Ann Waibel, 41, of Lykens, was driving an SUV south on SR 225/Armstrong Valley Road near Mountain House Road with 44-year-old Matthew "Big Matt" Napoleoni in the passenger seat, when she turned left in front of a tractor-trailer driven by 45-year-old Richard Wynkoop of Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday, March 16, 2023, around 4:09 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Lykens's initial release on March 17.

The tractor-trailer collided with the SUV's passenger side, disabling the SUV— killing Big Matt, according to the release. Lisa "sustained serious injuries" and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, state police said in the release.

Wynkoop was unharmed, the police explained in the release.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered a deliberate act was committed by (Lisa) Waibel to cause (the tractor-trailer) to strike her vehicle," PSP stated in the updated release.

Lisa was charged with the following according to her latest court docket:

Criminal homicide.

Homicide by vehicle.

Recklessly endangering another person.

Vehicle turning left.

Fail to use safety belt- driver and front seat occupant.

Reckless driving.

Careless driving.

She has a criminal record starting with Criminal Trespass in 2001; Forgery-Alter Writing, Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, and Escape in 2006; Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia in 2021; and False Reports and Disorderly Hazardous Conduct in 2022— serving several years of probation, court records show.

She has been denied bail due to the nature of her most recent charge and is currently in Dauphin County Prison awaiting her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory D. Johnson at 10 a.m. on April 25.

Lisa and Big Matt appeared in several TikToks together including one in his car and a few odd karaoke-style ones in the months leading up to the crash.

"You will be forever missed," Lisa wrote on his obituary tribute wall prior to her arrest.

"Matthew was a man of many talents. He had a passion for art in every form. He loved to sing and dance. He loved watching movies and T.V. shows. He was an amazing cook. He loved his family most of all. They were his reason for being. Nothing made him smile more than being with his children and n grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and would try to help anyone who came his way," his family wrote in his obituary.

Matthew is survived by his children, Ariell, Matthew Jr., Benjamin, Sienna, and Page; grandchildren Noah, Meadow, and Amelia, as stated in his obituary.

His funeral was held at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. and he was buried at Shoop's Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Ariell and Benjamin both, separately contacted Daily Voice following our first report on their father's passing, because they wanted it made clear that Waibel was not part of their family and they were "uncomfortable" with the mentioning of her.

Ariell wrote in part, "our family is having hard feeling because she was the one that was driving."

State police apparently agreed with their feelings. You can read out original coverage here.

