Body Builder BF Killed After Couple Collides With Tractor-Trailer On PA RT 225: State Police

A woman's boyfriend has died after the couple was involved in a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer on Pennsylvania State Route 225, authorities say.

Lisa Waibel, 41, of Lykens, was driving an SUV south on SR 225/Armstrong Valley Road near Mountain House Road with 44-year-old Matthew Napoleoni in the passenger seat, when she turned left in front of a tractor-trailer driven by 45-year-old Richard Wynkoop of Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday, March 16, 2023, around 4:09 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Lykens.

The tractor-trailer collided with the SUV's passenger side, disabling the SUV— killing Napoleoni, according to the release. Waibel "sustained serious injuries" and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, state police said in the release.

Wynkoop was unharmed, the police explained in the release.

Authorities continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Napoleoni was a Brooklyn, New York born body builder with a Puerto Rico heritage he was proud of. He attended New Utrecht High School and lived most of his life in NY, NY, according to his social media.

He most recently lived in Lykens with Waibel, who survives him along with his children and grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly and posted about often on his Facebook.

Additional information has not been released.

