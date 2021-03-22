Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Obituaries

Harrisburg Dad, 46, Killed In Weekend Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Stefan Morin
Stefan Morin Photo Credit: Stefan Morin Facebook photo

A 46-year-old Harrisburg dad died in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Stefan Morin was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from his vehicle along the 700 block of Piketown Road, in West Hanover Township around 12:50 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Morin was married to his high school sweetheart Mel, and together had three children.

Friends of the couple have launched a GoFundMe to help the family cover expenses. 

The fundraising goal is $25,000 and as of Monday had raised more than $21,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.