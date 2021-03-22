Harrisburg Dad, 46, Killed In Weekend Crash

A 46-year-old Harrisburg dad died in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Stefan Morin was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from his vehicle along the 700 block of Piketown Road, in West Hanover Township around 12:50 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Morin was married to his high school sweetheart Mel, and together had three children.

Friends of the couple have launched a GoFundMe to help the family cover expenses.

The fundraising goal is $25,000 and as of Monday had raised more than $21,000.

